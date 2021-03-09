Tight vote in Salem Selectmen's race

SALEM, N.H. — Only 9% of Salem voters contributed to Tuesday’s municipal and school district elections.
According to longtime Town Moderator Christopher Goodnow, 2,413 of Salem’s 25,107 registered voters cast ballots.
“Whether it can be ascribed to either contentment, apathy or plain out election burnout, there was not a big turnout today,” he said, noting that he could not recall a turnout as low during his tenure.
In a tight vote for a one-year seat on the Board of Selectmen, Everett McBride was welcomed back after a two-year hiatus from elected office. McBride received 957 votes, just 13 more than newcomer Susan Perrault. Michael Moore received 334 votes.
McBride said after learning of his win that time away from local politics allowed him to collect feedback from residents in an unofficial capacity. Back at the meeting table, however, his eye is set on several immediate goals, including the construction of a west-side fire station.
Robert Bryant and James Keller each ran unopposed to maintain their titles of selectmen for three more years. Still, Bryant received 1,531 votes to Keller’s 1,226.
School Board members Pamela Berry and Michael Carney Jr. similarly maintained their seats without opposition. They received 1,547 and 1,626 votes, respectively.
The Budget Committee will welcome new one-year member Donna Loranger, who defeated incumbent Dane Hoover in a vote of 1,100 to 859.
Three three-year terms on the Budget Committee were won by incumbents Sean Lewis and Peter Edgerly, who will be joined by Jeffrey Boyer. He edged fellow newcomer Luke Mroz in a vote of 1,214 to 736.
Voters overwhelmingly approved of a long-term lease/purchase agreement – totaling $957,837 – for a new ambulance and truck for the Fire Department, two utility command vehicles for the Police Department, a front-line utility truck, a large dump truck, and a large six-wheel, multipurpose truck for the Municipal Services Department. The first year's payment would be $336,249. The vote was 1,623 to 657.
Support was also given to the largest item on the ballot, Article 14, the town’s $53.9 million operating budget. The figures include $2.1 million to come from the unassigned fund balance as a revenue offset. The final vote count was 1,451 to 862.
Several unions – the Salem Administrative and Technical Employees Union, Salem Public Administrators Association Union and the Salem Educational Association – were given new contracts.
For teachers, the approval means salary and benefit-related costs for classroom teachers and related service professionals amounting to $844,721 for the 2021-2022 fiscal year. This represents a 1.375% raise of the top wage scale step.
The SEA contract, which governs 31 full-time members and eight part-time members, includes a $24,245 increase for fiscal 2021.
SPAA’s contract is also for one year and includes 26 full-time members. The 2021 impact is an increase of $35,056.