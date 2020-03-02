PLAISTOW — Timberlane Regional School District officials are asking the 11 students who went on a school field trip to Italy over winter break to stay home for two weeks because of the potential spread of coronavirus.
The disease, known formally as COVID-19, originated in China, but has since spread to many other countries. Italy saw an outbreak last week as New Hampshire students were on their winter break.
The district contacted the 11 students and chaperones who were on the trip, asking that students and their siblings stay home. The district also sent a letter to everyone in the district asking that anyone who went to Italy stay home.
"The community has been great," Superintendent Earl Metzler said, adding that parents have been receptive to keeping the students who traveled and their siblings home.
Students are continuing to do school work while they are absent. The district is also working with staff who traveled abroad, Metzler said.
