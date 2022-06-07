PLAISTOW -- Timberlane Regional School District School Board members announced a $500 bonus for all teachers at Thursday's meeting -- but they misspoke. After much chatter and confusion on Facebook they recanted Friday, saying the bonuses have not yet been finalized with their attorney.
School Board Chair Steven Finnegan said at the meeting he was excited to deliver the good news.
“On behalf of the board, we are really encouraged and pleased to be able to let the district know that we did approve in our last meeting a $500 bonus for every staff member in the district,” Finnegan said.
“It is just our way of thanking all the staff members, all the teachers, the para-professionals, everybody in the district, for all of your hard work over many years but in particular this school year," he continued. "The board is really excited about this, and (it is) well deserved.”
He also said board members wished it could be more, "but we just wanted to thank you for all of your hard work all year.”
Later that evening, the School Board’s announcement was met with surprise in the public Facebook group “SpeakOutTimberlane,” whose purpose is to discuss the issues facing the school district. Members of the group questioned the approval, the amount, and where the bonus money was coming from.
Finnegan released a statement regarding his “premature” announcement the next day.
“At the meeting last night, I got ahead of myself due to my eagerness to announce this bonus to the staff before the end of the school year,” Finnegan said in the statement. “The School Board still needs to work with our attorney and the different bargaining units in the District before implementing the bonus.”
The School Board plans to revisit the bonuses in public session at its next meeting Thursday, June 16.
