PLAISTOW — The Timberlane Regional School Board will most likely begin withdrawal negotiations with the Hampstead School Board in April, according to Timberlane board Chairman Shawn O’Neil.
He added that negotiations have not been officially scheduled, but they will probably take place after the annual reorganization meeting during which the School Administrative Unit board chooses a chairman and vice chairman.
On Tuesday, 71.5% of voters in the Timberlane Regional School District approved a plan to withdraw from School Administrative Unit 55 and create an independent SAU. An SAU features a superintendent and other administrative positions.
SAU 55 is made up of the Timberlane and Hampstead school districts. Timberlane, based in Plaistow, also draws students from Atkinson, Danville and Sandown.
Karen Steele, a member of the withdrawal committee that drafted the plan, said previously that Timberlane would negotiate with Hampstead on how much Timberlane will continue to pay toward SAU 55 expenses and liabilities if the withdrawal took place.
Most notably, Timberlane would be required to pay a portion of SAU 55’s superintendent’s salary. Superintendent Earl Metzler’s contract is with SAU 55, so he would remain with Hampstead when Timberlane withdraws and creates its own SAU. Timberlane would hire a new superintendent.
Metzler earns $175,882 a year, according to the New Hampshire Department of Education.
“My hope is through negotiations we will have a clear path to transition smoothly into two separate SAUs,” Metzler said in a statement. “The negotiations should address any concerns and liabilities that the two boards currently share. At the end of the day we have passionate board members that want the very best for the children and families that we serve. We should be able to negotiate and deliver what is in the best interest for both districts during the transition year. Good negotiations typically involve some compromise from all parties involved. I believe both boards are in a good place to execute a successful negotiation.”
O’Neil said one of the next steps the Timberlane board can take toward withdrawal is creating a withdrawal subcommittee made up of board members.
“I am pleased,” O’Neil said of the vote Tuesday. “This was a very strong and epic mandate by the district residents to move forward with this. I thank them for their support, encouragement and trust that they have instilled in our board.”
O’Neil added that although he anticipated the outcome of the election, he was worried that he could be blindsided by voters choosing to remain with SAU 55.
“Sixty percent is a big amount to overcome,” he said. “But to see how we overpassed it in the 70s, that’s unheard of. That’s a very strong statement by the community”
Metzler said in his statement Tuesday that he believes this result will make both the Hampstead and Timberlane boards happy, even “liberated.” He said he is committed to making the transition go smoothly.
No members of the Hampstead board responded to requests for comment.