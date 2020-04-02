PLAISTOW — Two weeks after closing school buildings during the coronavirus crisis, the Timberlane Regional School District is investigating ways to provide students in need with food.
During a March 31 special online meeting, the school board unanimously voted to look into how to open school kitchens for students in need.
Currently, the district website refers students who are food insecure to local food pantries.
During the meeting, Geoffrey Dowd, the district’s business administrator, said local pantries offer “parallel programs” to what schools would be giving students if they continued providing food services.
However board member Sheila Lowes said that encouraging students to reach out to food pantries places a burden on those institutions.
Lowes added that she noticed people reaching out to the community looking for food donations “all over the place.”
Lowes did not elaborate at the meeting. She could not be reached for comment at press time.
Kim Farah, who was made chairman of the board earlier in the meeting, also expressed concern about burdening community food pantries. She suggested that schools contact parents of students who qualify for free and reduced lunches.
Superintendent Earl Metzler said the district is figuring out the best way to contact every family in the district, while schools reach out to families “where there might be a need.”
“The district is investigating at the moment,” Metzler said. “First, we’re looking at the best way to understand the degree of need and the best way to collect data.”
He said they are also looking at other districts methods of distributing meals to students as part of the investigation.
"We are committed to assessing the needs, now long term, and developing whatever plan we can to support our different towns specific needs," he said. "Our plans need to remain flexible as we fight this silent enemy."
The district is contractually obligated to pay the private company that provides Timberlane’s food services, Whitson's, even while school buildings are closed and food services are not being provided, according to Metzler.
He said the district pays a flat amount of $94,000 for food, labor, administration and management. He added that food typically accounts for about $40,000 per month and the district is not charged for unused food.
Since the district currently is not using food, the monthly rate is about $50,000, he said.
Metzler said the administration is also researching waivers from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which runs the National School Lunch Program and provides free and reduced cost lunches and breakfasts to students in need.
Metzler said one such waiver would be to allow parents and guardians to pick up meals to bring home for their children.
He also said that the district is looking into whether it would make sense to “try and participate in any of the programs which do offer reimbursement” for the cost of meals.