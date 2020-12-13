PLAISTOW — Timberlane Regional Middle School is going fully remote through Wednesday after a school “community member” tested positive for the coronavirus.
Contact tracing indicates the person who tested positive was last in the building Tuesday, according to a release from interim Superintendent Brian Cochrane and Principal Meagan Koelker.
“Due to the effective social distancing measures put in place, at this time, we have not identified anyone needing to quarantine due to this recent case, but we felt it was important to notify the community of this case and our efforts to make sure we continue to put the safety of our students and staff at the forefront of our decision making,” the release said.
School officials say they would continue to work with the state Department of Health and Human Services to determine if there are any other coronavirus cases in the school community.
The school plans on reopening in the cohort model Thursday.