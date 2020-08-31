PLAISTOW — Several hundred parents want the option to send their kids back to Timberlane schools full-time within the first eight weeks of the upcoming academic year.
Many who believe the request has been ignored by school officials united on Facebook by starting a group called “Timberlane Parents for Education,” according to member Paul Blair, an Atkinson resident and father of 6-year-old twins.
Members have spoken about the value of in-person learning during the public comment portion of School Board meetings, in letters to school district leaders and with an online petition.
“I think to a large extent we have been brushed aside,” said Blair.
The School Board has approved a plan that allows parents to choose between online learning and a hybrid-model, which combines remote lessons with classroom time several days per week.
But the parent group believes their preference has been threatened by recent backlash from the teachers’ union.
A statement last week from Timberlane Teachers’ Association President Maria Kendall announced 194 of the group’s 270 members — near 72% — do not support Timberlane’s opening plan.
“In order to fulfill our roles and meet the needs of our students, we need answers to safety protocols, plans and procedures,” Kendall said. “We have not been given an appropriate safety plan with specifics to protect staff, students and the community.”
The association wants schools to operate remotely for the first six weeks while a comprehensive model is developed to address the needs of all students and staff.
Blair and others argue that isn’t necessary.
“The metrics associated with COVID-19 at the local and regional level allow for multiple in-person learning options,” he said.
New Hampshire’s rates of COVID-19 are among the lowest in the country, with nine hospitalizations among 221 active cases statewide, according to a report Thursday from the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services.
But even when rates were drastically higher, Melissa Marr, a single mother of three in Plaistow, said she has continued her job as a chiropractor, like many other working parents.
“I’ve been treating patients since March. We’ve seen over 4,000 people come through our office. We’ve done it safely,” she said. “There is no social distance in my career, and in a lot of healthcare. There are ways to make it work.”
She’s concerned that school officials have not considered the financial burden on parents forced to pay for unexpected childcare if schools do not reopen quickly.
“I don’t have the ability to stay home with my kids,” Marr said of her children, ages 2, 6 and 10, noting she will rely on a program at the Plaistow YMCA that charges $50 per child, per day for childcare and help with schoolwork.
“This could be financially crippling,” she said. “It’s going to put us into so much unplanned debt.”
Her desire for teachers and kids to get back to work in the classroom does not mean she isn't sensitive to educators' worries, she said.
"I've always been a huge teacher supporter," she said. "You need me to send supplies; I'm sending supplies. You need me to back you up on an issue; you bet I'm going to. This isn't about not supporting teachers."
Plaistow resident Jeannie Mailhot, mom to an infant and a middle schooler, similarly said she has "a hard time understanding how such a big part of the community (schools) has had a hard time adapting to something (the pandemic) that we don't know how long it will be around."
"In-person learning is so important for the kids' education, their mental health, socialization," she said. "We should be working towards how we do that safely. I worked in the community through this, just like our high schoolers who were running (the stores on Route) 125, pushing grocery carts and working retail."
Blair said the group hopes to be heard with an in-person option when school begins soon, and timely efforts to open school buildings.
"Those who want to remain remote should be able to do that," he said. "But those of us wanting our kids back in school should also be entitled to what we want."