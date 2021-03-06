PLAISTOW — Over 300 people have signed a petition to save the foreign language in elementary school (FLES) program in the Timberlane Regional School District.
Timberlane's FLES program provides Spanish classes to elementary students in kindergarten through the fifth grade.
"I value the program because it has been great for my daughter," said Sarah Scanlan, who started the petition, called "Save the Foreign Language in Elementary School (FLES) program in TRSD schools" on change.org.
She added, "I know a lot of people have said, 'Wow your kid's learning Spanish in the third or fourth grade?' It sets them aside from their peers at the same grade level. It was a great opportunity and I see it as a positive."
Last December, the Timberlane Regional School Board voted 7-2 to cut the FLES program from the school district's budget as a cost-saving measure.
Sarah Machemer and Kristin Savage voted against the cut, all of the other members voted for the cut.
Superintendent Brian Cochrane as well as committee members Kimberly Farah, Brian Boyle, Sarah Machemer, and Kristin Savage did not respond to requests to comment.
Cochrane pitched cutting the program at the Dec. 17 School Board meeting, stating that foreign language courses at the elementary level are not part of the New Hampshire Department of Education's curriculum requirements. Cochrane also provided a table to the committee indicating that the FLES program costs the school district $563,851 annually.
He added that many students in the district who take a foreign language at the middle and high school level perform well on advanced placement exams, whether or not the students took the language courses at the elementary level.
"There are regulations about what we have to provide and what we do not have to provide and middle school and elementary school foreign language is not required, but high school foreign language is required," explained Cochrane at the meeting.
Later adding, "We actually have a pretty robust foreign language program throughout the middle school and the high school. We have students who successfully take AP language classes and score well on AP exams."
Scanlan is hoping the board will reconsider and take a new vote on the cut.
"Next up will be for parents that want to keep the program to speak up, send letters to their School Board members and try to get a new vote on the program," she said.
George Hamblen, a 56-year-old Plaistow resident said he was "shocked" when he first heard about the proposed cut.
"I am totally against the cut, especially in foreign languages. It has been proven over and over again that the more exposure children have to languages at an early age, the more open they are to picking up additional languages, as well as strengthening their language skills and not to mention the advantages of being open to new cultures and learning new things."
He added, "Not for nothing, New Hampshire was the last state to recognize Martin Luther King Day. I think that's been part of the problem in New Hampshire, we haven't been very nice to different cultures or respecting diversity. And there is no better way to get diversity going than to start teaching foreign languages."
According to the School Board minutes from their Dec. 17 meeting, the suggested budgetary cuts serve as a guide and "if the budget needs to be adjusted higher" that can be done during the deliberative session. There was no mention of decreasing the budget cuts in the minutes.