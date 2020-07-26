PLAISTOW — The Timberlane Regional School District's director of curriculum and professional learning Sandra Allaire recommended a remote start to the school year at Thursday's school board meeting.
"In accordance with the CDC guidelines, based on some unanswered questions with regard to risk mitigation ... we would be looking to start the year with the potential for a two-week remote start," Allaire said. "Right now in our decision-making, we are looking to reevaluate every two weeks with that model."
Timberlane is one of many school districts across New Hampshire forging its own plan to reopen schools during the coronavirus pandemic.
District officials have been working since the spring come up with a plan, Allaire said.
The district sent out surveys Friday to ask parents what they want to see for the upcoming school year.
However, there is no definitive plan of how in-person learning will happen, Allaire said. To allow 6-feet of space between everyone, only bout 14 students could fit in a typical classroom, she said.
Allaire said the team will have more definitive plans to present on Aug. 6.
The district will then ask parents about their children returning to school when there is more information available, Allaire said.
There are working groups that will be focusing on remote and in-person learning, Allaire explained.
The district has also been procuring cleaning equipment and personal protective equipment in preparation for in-person learning, Gary Paradis, director of facilities, said.
Custodians are currently being trained how to properly disinfect the schools, he added.
Since the board met, multiple petitions have sprung up.
On Friday morning Jennifer Bisson started an online petition on thepetitionsite.com to have Timberlane students start learning outside dependent on weather instead of remotely. As of Friday afternoon, it had garnered 20 signatures.
Cameron Lafontaine started a change.org petition to continue remote learning Friday evening.