PLAISTOW — Timberlane Regional High School will present Lerner and Loewe’s “My Fair Lady,” May 4 to May 6, at the Timberlane Performing Arts Center at 40 Greenough Road.
Performances start at 7 p.m. each night. On Saturday, May 6, there will also be a 1 p.m. matinee.
Tickets are $10 to $15 and can be purchased at timberlane.net/pac.
Film explores anxiety crisis facing youths
PLAISTOW — The Center for Life Management and SoRock Coalition for Healthy Youth will present a local showing of the film, “Anxious Nation,” on Monday, May 22, at 6:30 p.m. at the Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main St.
The feature film explores anxiety and youths and is premiering nationwide during May Mental Health Awareness month.
The screening is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be provided.
A panel of mental health professionals will be available to answer questions following the viewing.
To register for the May 22 screening, visit the Plaistow Public Library website at www.PlaistowLibrary.com.
Derry honors Derby Day
DERRY — Derby Day is Saturday, May 6 and the day starts bright and early at Hood Park and its pond shoreline where the Derry Lions Club and Derry Parks and Recreation host the longstanding youth fishing derby beginning at 8 a.m. and running until noon.
From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. pop-up family activities are held along Broadway and include free crafts, games, giveaways, live music, balloon art provided by Silly Solutions, B’s Tacos food truck and much more.
The Derry Museum of History also offers “Alan Shepard Day” from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., a salute to America’s first man in space and East Derry native Alan B. Shepard Jr., with free tours at the museum located in the lower level of the Adams Memorial Building.
All day sidewalk sales will be held along with Kentucky Derby-themed restaurant specials. For more information on Derby Day, email economicdevelopment@derrynh.org or call 603-845-5407.
Historical society presents local author
ATKINSON — Atkinson Historical Society will present Patricia Q. Wall, author of “Lives of Consequence: Blacks in Early Kittery and Berwick, in the Massachusetts Province of Maine” on Thursday, May 25, at 6 p.m. at Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave.
This detailed work refutes old myths of slavery’s scarcity in this northern region.
The presentation is free to the public. Refreshments will be provided.
Wall has been involved for over forty years in educating the public about colonial American history through writing and both professional and volunteer museum work. Since 1995, she’s focused on New England’s early African American history resulting in two novels written for children to introduce the topic.
To register, visit to kimballlibrary.com/calendar.
Community Crossroads to hold annual silent auction
WINDHAM — Non-profit Community Crossroads is holding their annual silent auction on Thursday, May 11, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., at The Castleton, 58 Enterprise Drive.
All proceeds from the event goes directly to those Community Crossroads serves. The non-profit helps people with disabilities work and live more independently while providing quality of life needs to them.
This year’s “Jazz It Up A Little — Roaring Twenties Auction” consists of many items to bid on, raffles, sports memorabilia, wine, candy tables and entertainment.
An hour of complimentary wine tasting, a buffet and live music promises to be another eventful night.
Community Crossroads will also accept donations for the silent auction. Call their office at 603-893-1299 to schedule a drop-off or pick-up of items.
Police to closely monitor Route 125
CONCORD, N.H. — The New Hampshire Office of Highway Safety announced a months-long directed enforcement effort to target impaired, aggressive and distracted driving and speeding along Route 125 from Plaistow to Milton.
Drivers should expect to see continuous increased enforcement efforts between now and September.
Police departments from communities along the busy 50-mile road, in addition to sheriff’s offices, state troopers and the New Hampshire Special Enforcement Unit are patrolling with the goal of reducing crashes, injuries and deaths.
Data found 4,893 crashes were recorded on the Route 125 corridor over the past nine years. Many of the crashes resulted in serious injuries or deaths.
Tickets are $50. Visit communitycrossroadsnh.org to purchase tickets online.
