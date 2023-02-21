PLAISTOW — Voters next month will have their say on the Timberlane Regional School District proposed operating budget of $83 million for the 2023-24 school year.
The budget is $6.9 million more than last year’s approved budget of $76 million.
Budget Committee Chairman Todd McCormick said the 9.1% year-over-year increase is largely attributed to salaries, health insurance and capital improvements.
The budget committee has tried for the last five years to level the budget, McCormick said.
Last year’s budget only saw a half percent increase over the year prior. But according to McCormick, certain increases could no longer be avoided.
“We did everything we could to stave that off over the years, but it’s caught up to us,” McCormick said. “Things are exorbitantly expensive now. On top of that, the facilities are crumbling around us.”
McCormick noted capital improvement is one of a driving force behind the budget hike. School officials have allotted $1 million of the $6.9 million increase to that area.
The money would be used for various improvements to the district’s seven buildings, including heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems, said School Board member Katie Knutsen.
Some Timberlane schools are more than 50 years old and their condition inside is deteriorating, McCormick said. The district has offered tours for the public to see the conditions firsthand.
While the district will try to address some concerns in its facilities with that $1 million, the purpose of the $25 million lease agreement pertaining to another warrant article would address more extensive facility improvements.
The majority of the budget increase, $2.6 million, would go toward health care benefits for Timberlane employees. Benefits alone are up nearly 12% from last year.
Salary increases are also budgeted at $470,000 for the next school year, but that comes at only a 0.9% increase from the 2022-23 budget.
“It’s the fact of doing business,” McCormick said. “Health insurance and salaries across the board have raised exponentially from last year to this year.”
Citizens voiced differing opinions on the proposed operating budget during deliberative session.
Opponents thought the budget wasn’t sustainable and didn’t show fiscal responsibility.
Supporters conversely felt the increases represented fair wages in the district and would help maintain the safety of district facilities.
