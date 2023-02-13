PLAISTOW — It’s not every day a high school student gets to train show horses as part of the curriculum.
But that’s the reality for 17-year-old Zakk Lytle, who is part of the inaugural Extended Learning Opportunity at Timberlane Regional High School. Students in the program are given a chance at real world experience in their desired fields.
Lytle is working at KrisKel Performance Horses in Kingston for his specialized learning opportunity, with the goal of owning a show horse business in the future.
The facility trains and cares for 12 show horses on its grounds, preparing them for competition around the nation.
Lytle is a senior at the school and has always loved and grown up around horses. At KrisKel, he’s expanding his knowledge to not only learn proper equine care, but also what it takes to be an entrepreneur in the industry.
He knew he wanted to be a horse trainer, but didn’t have a plan beyond that. He has two horses himself and has competed in horse shows for years.
When the unique opportunity presented itself this school year, Lytle saw a chance to explore how he could turn his passion into a career.
That’s the goal of the program launched by high school Assistant Principal of Alternate Programs Neal Campbell.
It allows students — any grade level with reliable transportation — to explore areas of interest before heading off to college or entering the workforce after graduation.
The school works with businesses in the community to place students interested in teaching, real estate, theater and more.
Campbell said it gives students a glimpse into different professions before a choosing a certain field and realizing it wasn’t for them after four years of work in college.
The students reflect on their experience and create a final project or business plan related to their work.
Students can take these internships over the summer, during the day or night. Timberlane offers flexible classes and evening programs to fit extended learning.
“The idea behind it is anytime, anywhere,” said Campbell.
Lytle does a bit of everything, at all different times of the week at KrisKel.
The horses there are like professional athletes. They require daily workouts, therapy treatments and people handling them to be ready for shows, said trainer and owner Kelsey Robertson.
They have specific feeding and supplement schedules along with strict blanketing routines dependent on the temperature.
Lytle helps care for the all the horses’ needs and bonds with the 1,000 pound animals to gain their trust at the same time.
Lytle leads horses to the round pen on site to work and exercise each of them. He enjoys that. It’s something he does with his own horses.
He’s also enjoyed learning the temperament of the horses and seeing their personalities grow.
Robertson has seen Lytle thrive in training these animals since he started.
“He knows how the horses need to behave,” Robertson said. “I can trust him when I’m away at shows, knowing there’s someone here that would work them like I would.”
But it’s not all glamorous.
There are daily chores to cleans the stable stalls, stock hay and clean water.
Lytle reached into his jacket pocket to show clumps of hay left over after working in the stalls.
“It’s all part of the job, but I love every part,” he said.
Lytle felt this job guided his college plans to find a school that offered equine business programs. As he’s worked alongside Robertson, he decided he wanted to run a similar business one day.
“I came here and loved specifically the show horses,” Lytle said. “It’s just a different environment than anywhere else I have ever been.”
“I really focused in on that, looking for colleges that would help me run my business somewhat like Kelsey (Robertson) does,” he added. “I wanted to learn everything behind that.”
Lytle plans to pursue a degree in the equine industry and business at West Texas A&M University.
