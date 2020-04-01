PLAISTOW — Two weeks after making the shift from in-person classes to remote learning, the Timberlane Regional School District will lend laptops to students who don't have access to a computer.
Ken Henderson, the district's technology director, said students in need can temporarily use a district-owned Chromebook laptop at Tuesday's special Timberlane school board meeting.
Students in grades six through 12 already have Chromebooks provided by the district, but those in kindergarten through fifth grade do not, according to Henderson.
He said elementary schools already have some Chromebooks on hand, and the district will lend those out to the approximately 250 students who need them. Those students were identified through a survey sent to parents last week.
Parents who responded to the survey were told about scheduled Chromebook distribution events taking place this week at the elementary schools, according to Superintendent Earl Metzler.
“These distributions are drive-up events,” Metzler said in a statement. "Parents do not exit their vehicles. Staff brings out the Chromebook to the parents in their vehicles and staff are wearing masks and gloves for the duration of these events."
The Chromebooks were previously disinfected and put into sealed bags, Henderson said.
Metzler said the administration will work with parents who are unable to attend, to ensure those students can get a laptop.
Students who receive a Chromebook will be able to keep it while schools are closed, according to Metzler. Once schools reopen, students will return the Chromebooks.