PLAISTOW — Timberlane Regional High School Drama and Music are collaborating on the holiday edition of “Don’t Touch That Dial,” a production inspired by 1940s radio shows and World War II that will feature 70 students on Friday, Dec. 16 at 7 p.m. at the Timberlane Performing Arts Center.
The show is free to the public. It’s a “thank you” to the Timberlane School District and community that has supported the high school’s fine arts.
The story is an original piece from Timberlane Players Director Eric Constantineau — who is also the production’s director and a Timberlane teacher.
The backdrop of the radio broadcast is set during the heart of WWII in 1944.
It follows a day in the life of a fictitious radio station called WOWL broadcasting in front of a live studio audience its nationwide show being transmitted to folks listening at home and to American soldiers overseas.
There will be three comical sketches based on “The Lone Ranger,” “The Honeymooners” and detective stories of the time, along with songs and dance numbers. Commercials from fictitious corporate sponsors — like one would have heard during a radio show — will keep the comedy rolling.
The show tries to convey what the United States was like during the war effort and is a tribute to those who fought for the country, Constantineau added.
Timberlane has been performed previously, but this year’s is a festive edition that will add some holiday songs to the mix by the student choir.
While the holiday references are not overly the top, Constantineau said they are weaved into the performance. One segment is sure to tug at the audience’s heart strings.
Constantineau found a soldier’s letter written home during the D-Day invasion of Normandy. A student, dressed as a soldier, will read that letter on stage followed by a soloist singing “I’ll Be Home For Christmas.”
Nearly 70 students are part of this production as musicians, performers and technical crew.
The students have prepped this show for the past three weeks and will have one more week of rehearsals before going “on-air.”
Constantineau has directed at the performing arts center for 36 years. He said the kids are a source of pride for him because they are passionate about what they are doing on stage.
“It’s a tribute to our kids that they are such hard working kids and passionate not just about theater, but music,” Constantineau said. “They care about what they do and take pride in their accomplishments.”
More information on “Don’t Touch That Dial” can be found at www.timberlane.net/pac.
