PLAISTOW — The Timberlane Regional School Board pushed discussion of a collective bargaining agreement with the Timberlane Teachers’ Association to Jan. 9, one day before the deadline to place the tentative agreement on a finalized March ballot.
On Jan. 5, the school board scheduled the special meeting for purposes of ratifying the union contract. It will be the only item on the agenda.
Superintendent Chris Kellan and School Board Chairman Brian Boyle could not be reached for comment Friday.
Board member Kimberly Farah said during the latest meeting that negations are ongoing.
It’s the second time in two years that contract negotiations have reached an impasse. The union has worked without a contract since July 2022.
Both parties returned to the negotiating table during the summer, with the union declaring an impasse once again several months later.
At that time, the school board said the three-year proposal would cost the district $9.3 million. Members sought a “more conservative approach” for the district and taxpayers.
Union members say there have been no pay increases or cost of living adjustments to combat inflation in recent years.
In a statement, Timberlane Teachers’ Association President Coral Hampe said the union has made significant compromises on salary and benefits, but the school board has continually “refused to adequately compensate experienced educators that have dedicated their lives to Timberlane.”
She also said, “The School Board’s refusal to work with the union to find common ground will keep Timberlane 17th out of 18 in comparable districts and force dedicated educators to reconsider how many more personal sacrifices they can endure.”
The school board unanimously decided to ratify other union contracts — for administrative assistants and secretaries, skilled maintenance employees and support staff including paraeducators — during the Jan. 5 meeting.
