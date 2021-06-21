Timberlane teachers frustrated with superintendent

PLAISTOW — Teachers are backing a recent vote of no confidence in interim Superintendent Brian Cochrane.
A letter last week to stakeholders from Teamsters Local 633, including the Timberlane Administrative Assistants Association, Timberlane Administrative Association, Timberlane Custodial Association and Timberlane Food Service, listed concerns about Cochrane’s ability to lead the regional school district.
Since then, the Timberlane Teachers’ Association, formally known as AFT Local 4796, has issued its own letter, which explains why the group “stands in solidarity” with the five unions.
The teachers, however, have not gone as far as issuing their own vote of no confidence.
“As union brothers and sisters, we stand in support of the Teamsters Local 633 in their struggles with the SAU and School Board,” the TTA letter states.
The Timberlane Regional School District — School Administrative Unit 55 — includes students in Plaistow, Atkinson, Sandown, Danville and Hampstead. As of July 1, newly formed SAU 106 will function without Hampstead after voters in that town supported withdrawal.
Cochrane will lead the new school administrative unit. He did not wish to comment Monday.
The Timberlane Regional School Board, to which he answers, is steadfast in its support of Cochrane, according to a statement from Chairwoman Kimberly Farah.
“Since coming on as interim Superintendent last summer, Dr. Cochrane has helped the school board and the district navigate through the pandemic,” the statement read.
“He has led the process of hiring nearly an entirely new school administrative unit,” the statement added, “including a new business administrator, human resources director, special education director, facilities director, and assistant superintendent.”
Board members say Cochrane “facilitated a reorganization of the building level administration and has helped the district hire high-quality administrators from both within and outside the district to fill gaps created by recent retirements.”
Meanwhile, the board has been working on new collective bargaining agreements with three groups in the district, one of which is the teachers union.
The five other unions initially stated among their issues with Cochrane, “a superintendent’s main focus should be on students and what is best for them. To date, Dr. Cochrane’s focus has been on eliminating academic programming, reduction of staff and staff supports including facilities management, transportation, and food services.”
The School Board says it “understands the need for employees to vent their frustrations and disappointments,” but “despite all of the obstacles presented in these challenging times, Dr. Cochrane has kept a steady and unwavering focus on ensuring that students receive a high-quality education.”