PLAISTOW— The Timberlane Regional School District will be moving to fully remote learning on Friday, Nov. 6.
In a letter to parents and guardians, interim Superintendent Brian Cochrane said the decision to transition to fully remote learning followed a spike in coronavirus cases in Rockingham County "over the last few days."
"As you may be aware, the Rockingham County COVID infection rate fluctuated just above and below the TRSD COVID metric threshold for several days last week before increasing significantly over the last few days," Cochrane wrote in the letter. "As a result, I am contacting you to inform you that the Timberlane Regional School District will be moving to fully remote mode beginning Friday, Nov. 6."
According to the letter, the increase to four days on-site for grade one will be delayed. Those students will follow the current cohort model this week.
This week's schedule is:
Monday, Nov. 2: Regular hybrid schedule.
Tuesday, Nov. 3: Professional development day, no classes.
Wednesday, Nov. 4: Normal, fully remote day.
Thursday, Nov. 5: Regular hybrid schedule.
Friday, Nov. 6: All students fully remote "until COVID metrics demonstrate a significant improvement."
Cochrane added that school officials will decide about the week of Nov. 9-13 by Nov. 6, after closely monitoring the local, county and statewide coronavirus data over the course of this week.
The educational model the district chooses to employ will be reviewed weekly as well.