Voters from Plaistow, Atkinson, Sandown and Danville elected new members to the Timberlane Regional School Board and approved the entire ballot Tuesday.
Newcomers Amy Gentile, of Atkinson, and Steven Finnegan, of Sandown, will join the board along with a Plaistow representative yet to be determined as of Wednesday afternoon. The seat will either be filled by Kelly Bowes or Katie Knutsen.
The School District’s proposed operating budget of $74.3 million was overwhelmingly supported in each community, with a cumulative vote of 2,380 to 684.
Several unions received new one-year contracts, including the Timberlane Administrative Assistants and Maintenance Union, custodians and food service workers.
The first approves increases in salaries and benefits totaling $46,576 for the 2021-22 fiscal year. Custodians’ new contract requires $7,644 for the same time period, and food service workers were similarly approved for a total of $33,623.
Atkinson’s Katherine Consalvo, Plaistow’s Julian Kiszka and Mark Sherwood, of Sandown, will join the Timberlane Regional Budget Committee for the next three years.
Incumbent Susan Sherman, of Plaistow, and newcomer Marissa Brown, of Sandown, will each represent their towns on the committee for one-year terms.