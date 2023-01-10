PLAISTOW — In an eleventh hour negotiation, the Timberlane Regional School Board and Timberlane Teachers' Association tentatively agreed on a contract worth upwards of $1.5 million.
Voters will decide at the polls in March whether the deal is implemented.
The board ratified the one-year contract on Monday night, the day before a state mandated deadline for ballot items to be approved.
Negotiations began in July 2022 and continued for several months before the union declared an impasse.
Kimberly Farah, serving as the school board's lead negotiator with the teachers' union, said the union failed to ratify the agreement after presenting it to its members.
“This board continued to negotiate, never walked away from the table and honored the tentative agreement that we spent 12 hours mediating on Dec. 8,” she said.
The board also offered multiple proposals and alternatives, she said, which would have increased teacher base pay.
Farah found the tentative contract “disappointing,” because it's only a one-year deal.
Farah said the board had a rejected proposal that would have provided over $2 million in wages and benefits in one year for its teachers.
“This board supports teachers and supports the education at Timberlane,” Farah said. “We know that our teachers need to increase their salaries. We have made every effort to try to do that.”
The Timberlane Teachers' Association said in a statement that the vote “avoids what would certainly be a critically disastrous situation for the district."
The union said members ratified this agreement “in hopes of a more positive and productive negotiation for next year.”
“This deal makes little headway in resolving the many issues facing Timberlane, including under-valued wages, working conditions and earned benefits,” the statement reads.
School Board Chairman Brian Boyle said there's a “larger communication issue” at hand, saying there's over 300 people in the collective bargaining unit with members at different points in their teaching careers.
“There were better deals on the table for the majority of the staff that were turned down,” he said.
Board member Mark Sherwood described the negotiations as "disheartening.”
He didn't understand why the deals the board presented weren't better received, but was happy at least an agreement was made.
Sherwood added, “Something is better than nothing.”
