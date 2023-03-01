Voters in March will decide if they support a 20-year lease purchase agreement for $25 million to address immediate repairs and maintenance to school buildings in Plaistow, Atkinson, Sandown and Danville.
That type of spending money is typically sought through a bond, but school officials acknowledge high interest rates in a volatile market, and have instead suggested a lease purchase agreement.
A bid process would determine the issuer of the lease.
The warrant article is supported by the school board and school district budget committee. It requires a majority vote at the polls to pass.
The $25 million would cover building improvement projects at the district’s seven schools, along with the Timberlane Performing Arts Center and administrative offices on Greenough Road.
Projects include replacing LED lighting, roofs and heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.
“We’re long overdue,” said School Board Chairman Brian Boyle.
Boyle said that 20 years ago the school district made a large investment in its facilities, but hasn’t done much else.
“Since then, quite frankly, we’ve been putting on band-aids,” he said.
Each building has been assessed by an outside firm with the findings outlined in a comprehensive report. Necessary repairs total $116 million.
The $25 million lease agreement allows the district to begin addressing some of that work. Officials say the repairs would provide the quickest payback and be an offset on energy bills in a shorter time.
The school district estimates the improvements would yield annually $225,000 in return in energy savings.
School Board Member Kimberly Farah said an item such as a new boiler could save 20% in energy a year.
Six buildings would have lighting and HVAC system replaced. The high school, middle school and performing arts center would have new roofing installed.
Timberlane Regional High School projects account for 38% of the $25 million.
Boyle said the district knows updates like bathroom and locker room renovations are also needed.
“Nothing on here is really a wish list,” he said.
These projects are still needs, but provide a cost-saving offset, he emphasized.
A citizen during deliberative session questioned if the school district considered solar panels to save money.
Farah said it’s in the works, but certain things have to be prioritized first.
“You can’t put solar panels on a roof until you have a roof that is sound,” she said.
A supporter applauded the plan and said it would get more expensive if the warrant article isn’t passed.
Opponents of the lease felt it wasn’t feasible for the next 20 years and rested a tax burden on some towns more than others, dependent on how many students attend.
Others felt the project didn’t address structural needs to enhance student safety.
