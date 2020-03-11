PLAISTOW — Timberlane Regional School District will begin the process of withdrawing from School Administrative Unit 55, after 71.5% of voters approved a plan for Timberlane to create its own independent SAU.
SAU 55 is currently comprised of the Timberlane and Hampstead school districts. Located in Plaistow, Timberlane also draws students from Atkinson, Danville and Sandown.
The warrant article required 60% approval at the polls. Of the 4,736 votes cast, 3,387, or 71.5%, voted to withdraw.
SAU 55 Superintendent Earl Metzler said in a statement that he believes this result will make both the Hampstead and Timberlane boards happy, even “liberated.”
“It is time to move on with SAU 55 providing exceptional services to Hampstead and assisting Timberlane in every way possible to make their transition to their own SAU successful,” he said. “We owe it to everyone that we serve, including ourselves, to do everything that we can to make both districts thrive separately. I am committed to making this work. My hope is that both boards can focus on their own challenges, put their differences aside and work with SAU 55 during this transition year. We have great people in both districts, passionate board members and we can do this. We owe it to the people that we serve and we will do whatever it takes to be successful.”
Breaking up SAU 55 has been a longstanding controversy, with both the Timberlane and Hampstead school districts having moved to withdraw over the past 20 years.
A year ago, voters in Plaistow, Atkinson, Sandown and Danville approved the creation of a planning committee to determine the feasibility of withdrawing Timberlane from SAU 55.
In August, the committee submitted a plan, which listed what the board saw as multiple advantages to withdrawing from SAU 55, potential impacts of a withdrawal and a one-year transition plan.
The district will withdraw according to this plan.