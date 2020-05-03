Time to decide who benefits from federal funds

CONCORD, N.H. – After two weeks of testimony from state agencies, businesses, nonprofits, financial institutions, hospitals and other health-care providers, educators, higher education, first responders, social service providers and representatives of other niches in the state’s economy, it is time to decide where the $1.25 billion in federal CARES Act money will go.
The Legislative Advisory Committee of the Governor’s Office for Emergency Relief and Recovery begins setting its priorities this week for the use of the federal funds. The Stakeholder Advisory Board is a little behind the lawmakers but will soon begin deciding what it believes are the best uses of the federal money.
The two committees will make recommendations and Gov. Chris Sununu and his office will decide what to do with the money.
While $1.25 billion sounds like a lot of money — it is about half of what the state’s general fund raises to support the 2020 fiscal year state operating budget — requests made in just two sessions of the legislative committee two weeks ago exceeded the state’s allotment.
The needs and financial losses are enormous, but no one is likely to be made whole. Many will go out of business due to the coronavirus epidemic and the economic shutdown.
No money for tax losses
Where the CARES Act money may be spent is not a simple decision.
The money can only be used for un-budgeted spending related to the public health emergency, not for backfilling weak state and municipal revenue streams as many had hoped.
Revenue shortfalls would have taken a significant amount of the $1.25 billion, but the tax deficits are expected to be addressed in subsequent federal relief packages. The state and local revenue losses will total hundred of millions of dollars this calendar year.
Hospitals
Helping hospitals is everyone’s priority, however, the worst fears of a coronavirus surge overwhelming hospitals has not happened.
When the hospitals stopped performing lucrative voluntary procedures to prepare for the epidemic, the hospital association said the collective loss was about $200 million a month.
Now that hospitals may begin performing “time sensitive” procedures, along with MRIs and CT scans, biopsies etc., the need for that kind of money every month will be diminished.
Hospitals received some of the $165 million the state is slated to receive under the public health and social services fund from an earlier federal package and more funding was announced this weekend. The earlier aid went to about 1,500 health care providers in the state.
While hospitals still need assistance, it may not be as much as originally thought.
Hospitality industry
Another target for significant help is the hospitality industry, but not two-thirds of the state’s CARES Act allocation requested initially.
There has been discussion about establishing a fund to make low- or no-interest loans to restaurants, hotels and tourist attractions to help them survive as the economy slowly improves.
An organization like the Business Finance Authority or Community Development Authority that are familiar with vetting applications would oversee the fund.
Nonprofits
The legislative committee also discussed using an organization like the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation to oversee another fund to help non-profit organizations that provide many of the state’s social services through state and federal contracts, and the nonprofit arts and cultural organizations as well.
Education
There are separate funds available in the CARES Act and other federal legislation for public and postsecondary education.
There is also several million dollars in a discretionary fund controlled by the governor’s office to help with coronavirus related education costs and over $80 million in other funds to help offset some losses.
How much more money from the CARES Act beyond that may not be seen as a top priority with all the needs the two advisory committees have heard or will hear in the next week or so.
Childcare
The child daycare and early learning businesses have been reduced to about 10% of those operating before the pandemic hit.
Even then affordability for lower-paid workers was a concern.
State and industry officials urged the legislative committee to view this time as an opportunity to rebuild the system making it both more affordable to lower-paid workers and financially sustainable.
Other needs
Other areas needing help are the community physical and mental health centers, the 10 area agencies, long-term care facilities that have seen the greatest impact of the virus for infections and deaths, and emergency services and responders, including the medical personnel on the front lines.
In the Division of Public Health’s most recent data released Friday, healthcare workers comprise 30% of those infected with COVID-19 in the state, 7% of the hospitalizations and 3% of the deaths.
