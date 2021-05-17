DERRY (AP) — The operator of an all-terrain vehicle was hurt when a rear tire fell off, causing the vehicle to tip over on a recreation trail in Derry, New Hampshire Fish and Game Department conservation officers said.
Michael O'Leary, 46, of Dracut, Massachusetts, was traveling west on the Rockingham Recreation Trail on Saturday and tried to navigate around a fire gate when the tire detached from the machine, officers said.
The ATV tipped over, trapping his leg beneath it. Passersby rendered aid and called 911.
O'Leary suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital.