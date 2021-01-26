DERRY — It wasn’t quite enough for one of Derry’s favorite sons to take a historic flight into space in 1961, making him the first American to do so.
Ten years later, Alan B. Shepard Jr. was at it again, landing on the moon on Feb. 5, 1971, and making his hometown ready to celebrate again.
Now 50 years later, Shepard’s life and famed times are still remembered, with many planning special activities and reminiscing about the hometown hero who died in 1998.
At Pinkerton Academy, Shepard's alma mater, Headmaster Timothy Powers recently reenacted Shepard’s famed lunar golf shot and hit a drive across campus. Other activities include videos created for social media to talk about Shepard’s accomplishments, virtual trivia games and a video pictorial of areas around the community where Shepard is commemorated.
For Powers, having Pinkerton honor the 50th anniversary of Shepard's moon walk is a welcome diversion during very challenging times.
“With everything that is going on, having a chance to honor and remember an event that occurred 50 years ago is pretty cool,” Powers said. “There was a day that people never thought we would get to the moon and Alan Shepard was part of proving that it was possible. Right now things are difficult and challenging. We will find a way and the end of the pandemic will occur. We can learn from the accomplishments of the past to help us succeed in the future.”
Shepard and his crew blasted off toward the moon on Jan. 31, 1971, for a nine-day mission that would eventually land him on the lunar surface, the third Apollo mission to do so.
The hometown boy was famous for his golf shot while standing on the moon.
Derry had a soft spot for Shepard after his 1961 flight, being known then as the original “Space Town, U.S.A.” and keeping Shepard’s ties to the local community strong.
When Shepard climbed aboard Apollo 14 a decade later to take his turn heading to the moon, The Eagle-Tribune's sister paper, the Derry News, once again featured and followed the hometown hero on an epic space journey.
In the Feb. 11, 1971, issue, Shepard’s eventual splashdown back home was greeted with “noisy relief” in Derry.
Residents created an impromptu parade up Broadway to celebrate Shepard’s moon walk. Fred Hooley even donned an asbestos suit to become a Shepard spaceman look-alike during the parade.
“It wasn’t the largest, but certainly the most spontaneous,” the newspaper headline announced on that day.
“It was appropriate that the Spacetown Cadets should be right up front with their band while back in the parade was a truck from Spacetown Auto Body Repair Shop,” the local paper reported. “Derry was still very proud of the native who again put Spacetown, U.S.A. on the map.”
Historian and author Richard Holmes recalled how Shepard’s first flight in 1961 and the moon walk in 1971 sparked some differences.
“In 1961, we were a very small town, about 7,000, and most everybody knew either the hero or his family,” Holmes said. “So many knew personally either Col. Shepard Sr., Alan’s mother, the very outgoing Rena, or had watched Alan or his sister Polly grow up. He was our first space hero. We were now living in ‘Spacetown’ and our chests swelled with pride because we were from Alan’s town.”
Holmes said Shepard was a national hero and in demand across America.
By 1971, Derry had grown considerably and memories of Shepard may have been fading. Many were upset the hometown hero didn’t visit more often.
“By the time of his moon walk, Alan didn’t belong to us, he belonged to the nation,” Holmes said.
Shepard was part of Pinkerton Academy’s class of 1940. The Derry high school named its teams the Astros following the original 1961 space flight. The high school’s mascot is “Astro Man” and buildings on campus are named for the astronaut.
Shepard’s legacy remains strong around the region.
A portion of Interstate 93 is named in Shepard’s honor and the local post office pays tribute to the hometown flyer.
Derry’s history museum has a Shepard display, with an entire room devoted to the local fly boy and his early life in Derry and future career as pilot and astronaut. Local libraries also honor the famed local spaceman.