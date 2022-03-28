ATKINSON — Recently arrested Selectman William Baldwin was excused from Monday night’s board meeting at his own request to deal with “personal issues,” according to Chairman Robert Worden.
A drunken-driving arrest, announced by the Derry, Pennsylvania, Township Police Department, revealed that 51-year-old Baldwin has worked for nearly a year as a top police official in Middletown, Pennsylvania, unbeknownst to his New Hampshire constituency and fellow board members.
The Middletown borough council convened Saturday — 430 miles away — taking a quick vote to fire Baldwin and appoint his replacement.
Worden explained that Atkinson Town Clerk Julianna Hale and the New Hampshire secretary of state are simultaneously investigating where Baldwin lives.
The Eagle-Tribune obtained a copy of Baldwin’s signed “offer of employment” in Pennsylvania, which includes an Atkinson address — P.O. Box 911.
Dated April 6, 2021, the offer states that in taking the job of public safety director the following month, Baldwin agreed to work generally from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, from police headquarters.
The job description also notes “duties may be performed during day, evenings, nights, holidays or weekends,” including attendance at borough council meetings typically held twice each month.
One of the qualifications is a valid Pennsylvania driver’s license, which can only be obtained with two proofs of residency.
As explained on the state’s website, applicants have the option to bring a person with whom they reside to sign an affidavit. A second proof of residency, such as official mail, is still needed.
Baldwin also had to prove he lived in New Hampshire when filing to run for his fourth term as an Atkinson selectman earlier this year. A copy of that paperwork at Town Hall notes an address in town, 48 Chandler Drive.
The homeowner at that address said Baldwin is her roommate but declined further comment.
Since taking the job out of state in May 2021, Baldwin has been largely missing from in-person selectmen meetings.
A review of records shows that the board has met 30 times since then. Baldwin has attended seven meetings in person, participated in 17 by phone and was absent for six.
Though Baldwin’s full Pennsylvania job description mirrored that of a police chief — with an annual salary of $112,000 to lead the 10-officer department — it also included fire department responsibilities.
“The Director of Public Safety also provides oversight regarding emergency medical services and fire services provided within the Borough,” the job description reads.
Middletown Mayor Jim Curry told a news outlet that reasons for Baldwin’s termination went beyond the recent DUI charge, but he declined to elaborate.
Worden said Atkinson selectmen are expected to speak publicly about Baldwin only when local investigations are concluded.
Baldwin has yet to respond to requests for comment via phone and email.
