NEWTON, N.H. — It was a slow morning in Newton as voters rolled into the voting booths. Town Clerk Mary Jo McCullough was expecting turnout to be moderately low, but was surprised when 35% of registered voters cast ballots Tuesday.
"It was so slow all morning, we were making guess and mine was 726. I was wrong," McCullough said, explaining there wasn't anything that particularly stood out on the ballot to her.
Typically about 700 to 900 voters cast ballots for local elections during any given year, McCullough explained. However, this year 1,145 people showed up.
Voters handily defeated a zoning change proposed by local developer Coleman McDonough, 822 votes to 297.
Seeking to develop his Newton property further, McDonough wanted to change the buffer between commercial and residential properties from 200 feet to 50 feet. Neighbors of the development opposed the zoning change, The Eagle-Tribune previously reported.
McDonough declined to comment about the zoning amendment Wednesday.
Voters defeated two other ballot items that would have raised taxes to fund the 8 Merrimac Road Capital Fund, which is where the police station is located, and to hoist a flag pole at Gale Library. The two items would have added $28,500 to the town budget.
The town's $3.5 million operating budget narrowly passed by a nine vote margin, 555 to 546. The new town budget has an estimated tax increase of 51 cents per $1,000 of property value over the 2019 tax rate, according to the town. That translates to an additional $153 of town taxes for a $300,000 property.
There were contested races for the Selectboard, Planning Board and road agent positions.
Larry Foote lead the vote for selectboard member with 570 votes, he will serve alongside Charles R. Melvin Sr., who received 506 votes. Steve Sforza and James L. Doggett lost by 440 and 314 votes respectively.
Anne Collyer won a seat on the Planning Board with 630 votes. She will be joined by Eric Crnolic who won over Barbara White by a two vote margin, garnering 524 votes.
Michael Pivero will continue as the town's road agent after defeating Frank E. Gibbs 563 to 444 votes.
No one ran for Trustee of the Trust Funds. Of the 47 write-ins, seven were cast for one person who McCullough will call and see if they want the position, she said. If not, the Trustees can appoint someone, she added.
