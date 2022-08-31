SANDOWN — The town is being summoned to Rockingham Superior Court on Thursday following a complaint made for a special town meeting trying to ban the use of voting machines, court documents found.
The complaint comes after a decision last week by Sandown’s Board of Selectmen to deny a citizen petition for the special meeting.
Greenland resident Douglas Wilson filed the complaint on behalf of himself. In court documents, he requested a superior court justice to issue a warrant for the meeting or insert a warrant article.
Court filings showed Wilson referenced a RSA 39.3 application submitted by Sandown resident Heather David on June 26 which called for a special meeting for the town to vote on eliminating voting machines during elections.
The complaint goes on to say David received the required 51 signatures for the petition to call for a special town meeting and that on Aug. 29, the Sandown Board of Selectmen denied the petition.
During last week’s town meeting, several citizens voiced their opinions about why the town should ban voting machines. They argued voting integrity and fraudulent counting.
Wilson was present at the meeting and joined the conversation after being named by a petitioning citizen in reference to Greenland and other New Hampshire communities that have held a special meeting on this issue.
Wilson interjected that his town held a deliberative session on the matter last November and a special meeting in December to determine if the town would ban voting machines in state and federal elections.
It’s unclear his direct connection to the mentioned Sandown resident who filed the petition or motive for filing this complaint against Sandown. However, he did file Greenland’s petition last year calling for a special meeting to try to ban voting machines.
Wilson could not be reached for comment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.