DERRY — A longtime leader is being honored in a unique way for his decades of dedication and service to the community.
The Derry Police Department was officially named the Edward B. Garone Building in a ceremony held June 29, honoring Garone’s 50 years of service.
Police officers, town officials, friends and family members gathered at the station off Municipal Drive to watch the official dedication of the new building and unveiling of the police chief’s name above the main door.
An honor guard marched up to the front of the station as police officers stood on either side of the entrance.
For Garone, it was another tribute to his long service leading Derry police.
The chief officially celebrated 50 years on the job June 1. Celebrations, tributes and many well wishes spanned the entire month.
Deputy Police Chief George Feole gave a brief history of the current police station building, saying Garone had a big role in the planning of the new law enforcement space in 1984.
Feole added the building has served the community well and will continue to do so in the years ahead.
Town Councilor Charlie Foote spoke at the ceremony, saying Garone in his 50-year career as chief has seen a lot — 13 governors, different forms of government in Derry, many town administrators, and through it all has maintained a high level of service, respect and dedication to Derry.
Foote called Garone “an ambassador to the law enforcement community,” adding that the chief has always led by example.
Having the station named in Garone’s honor is one more way to always be reminded of the chief’s service, fortitude, duty and character, Foote said.
The ceremony was brief before Garone’s son Michael and daughter Vicky, along with other family members, removed a large canvas covering to reveal the new station name.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.