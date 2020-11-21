Town of Londonderry, Rotary support letters to Santa

LONDONDERRY — The town, along with help from the Londonderry Rotary Club, want to make sure all children hoping to write to Santa Claus get their letters to the North Pole on time this year.
The town and Rotary will work closely with Santa's elves this year and with a direct line to the North Pole and U.S. Postal Service to make sure all letters arrive on time and safely.
Children writing letters will also receive a letter back from Santa
"We invite you to write Santa a letter, send him good cheer, and let him know how good you have been this past year," the town posted on its Facebook page. "Once you hand-deliver or mail your letter, the letters are picked up by Santa’s elves and taken directly to the North Pole."
Children can compose their own letters or use the form that is posted on the town's Facebook page. Once letters are ready, they can be dropped off at the North Pole Express mailbox at the town hall or mailed to the Rotary Club at P.O. Box 451, Londonderry, N.H., 03053. Deadline for letters is Dec. 12 so there is ample time for delivery to Santa.
Santa's elves also ask children to print name and address clearly so Santa can send his reply.