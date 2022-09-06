SALEM, N.H. — A police sergeant suspended without pay for 21 months before clearing his name in court has received a check from the town for $212,645, according to Town Hall records.
Sgt. Michael Verrocchi confirmed that he was paid Thursday, Sept. 1, from a Salem payroll account. The amount was determined by an arbiter, brought in after attorneys for Verrocchi and the town were unable to agree on what he was owed for his forced time off.
Verrocchi said he rejected the town’s initial offer — just shy of $80,000 — in Sept. 2021, shortly after criminal charges for reckless conduct with a deadly weapon and disobeying a police officer were dropped.
The arbiter was called earlier this year, when the town capped its intended payment at $127,316, a far cry from the roughly $290,000 Verrocchi sought.
The 44-year-old joined the police force in 2001, and was among four Salem officers harshly criticized — and criminally investigated — following a 2018 audit of the police department.
In Verrocchi’s case, he was arrested in January 2020 for an incident seven years prior. His attorney Marc Beaudoin describes it as a common prank gone too far, and which was already dealt with.
He explained that off-duty senior officers would speed past rookies working the midnight shift on Route 28 in an attempt to get them to initiate a stop.
Records show that Verrocchi participated on Nov. 20, 2012.
Investigators said the situation went too far when he ignored lights and sirens and avoided stop sticks before surrendering and laughing about the interaction.
Several members of the Salem Police Department testified that it was handled right away with an unpaid-day suspension and understanding that Verrocchi would take responsibility for his reckless actions that night.
That agreement, reached between the head of the patrolman union and top police officials at the time, stipulated that criminal charges would not be brought, Beaudoin said.
However, the 2018 audit called attention to it, and many members of the public heard about it for the first time. It was also news to the New Hampshire attorney general.
The felony charges were eventually exchanged for a speeding violation —driving 60 mph in a 35 mph zone — and 100 hours of community service.
Another high-ranking officer discredited by the auditor, now retired Deputy Chief Rob Morin, was paid $100,000 from the town’s insurance provider earlier this year to settle a legal battle of his own.
He left the department in June 2019, three months after he was placed on leave pending the outcome of an investigation by the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office.
Criminal charges were never brought, and Morin maintains that the three town workers he sued intentionally complicated his personal life and professional status.
