LONDONDERRY — An incumbent town councilor will return to the job for another three years after voters said yes to giving him more time.
In preliminary results, Joseph Green won another term on the council, winning 1,439 votes in Tuesday's election. Debra Paul took top vote counts to win the second open council seat with 1,694 votes. Incumbent Ted Combes earned 1,227 votes and Ronald Dunn took 504.
Votes were still being counted at press time, but in early/unofficial results voters approved a $36.6 million town budget and also a $78.8 million school spending plan. Voters also approved a long list of both town and school district warrant articles dealing with many requests to support town services, roads, recreation and also approved several collective bargaining agreements.
Voters also approved a citizens petitioned warrant article once again calling for keno to be allowed in town. A similar article failed to pass last year.
In addition to Green and Paul, other town positions up for election included Budget Committee, with three open, three-year terms.
Jonathan Kipp, Steve Breault, and Jennifer Kenney won those three seats. Paul Skudlarek ran unopposed for a one-year term on the Budget Committee, earning 2,099 votes.
In other uncontested races, incumbent Town Moderator Tom Freda won another two-year term, earning 2,256 votes, and incumbent Supervisor of the Checklist Anne Warner also won another term for six years, with 2,213 votes.
For Leach Library Trustee, Robert Collins and Cynthia Peterson won three-year terms.
Two School Board jobs were up for election this year, with Bob Slater and Amy Finamore taking top vote counts, 1,878 and 1,449 votes, respectively. Greg DePasse earned 1,094 votes. Incumbent board members Nancy Hendricks and Dan Lekas did not seek another term.