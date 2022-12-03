Trail supporters continue to push for tunnel

DERRY — Conversation continues as supporters of the local trail system speak out against the state’s alternative plan to connect Derry’s trail to Londonderry, part of the planned Exit 4A project.
Over the past several months, meetings have drawn crowds fighting for the rail trail as the Exit 4A plan moves along.
At a public information meeting in September, many representing programs and organizations across the region told officials that a previous plan to build a tunnel was what they hoped to see.
But as of right now, the tunnel plan has been scrapped and replaced by a more intensive, winding alternative — what some call a “spaghetti loop” design.
Department of Transportation officials at that meeting, including Exit 4A project manager Wendy Johnson, said the alternative trail plan would offer better conditions and improvements along the way and also save money.
But for those who want the tunnel plan reinstated, it’s about safety.
Derry Rail Trail Alliance president Mark Connors has been outspoken about wanting the tunnel plan.
“All we’re asking is that you build the safest alternative for Derry,” Connors told state officials in September.
Trail supporters have continued to speak out at Derry Town Council meetings during public forum, urging councilors to be more involved and to take a stand about the trail and what would be a safer option for Derry.
On Nov. 22, the third-floor meeting room of the Derry Municipal Center was once again showing a big amount of solidarity, with trail supporters and those who want the tunnel showing up in bright neon yellow and orange safety vests.
The Exit 4A plan has a long history, dating back decades.
It is aimed at reducing traffic congestion, improving safety and promoting economic development and vitality in the area.
The planned route involves a new diamond interchange on I-93 in Londonderry, approximately a mile north of Exit 4.
A mile-long connector would be built from that interchange across to Folsom Road, near the intersection of High Street and Madden Road in Derry. Folsom and Tsienneto roads would get improvements, upgrades and new signaling across to where Exit 4A would then end at Tsienneto and Route 102.
And Derry’s rail trail and eventual connection to Londonderry’s trail system is a big part of the plan.
The tunnel was first announced as a way to make a safe, viable connection. Then last year, state officials announced the new, alternative plan to replace it.
But saving money with that new plan, out of the multi-million total cost of the total Exit 4A project, seems too little to make such a change in the trail design, some supporters said.
“Any cost savings are minimal in the scope of this project,” according to information provided from The New Hampshire Rail Trails Coalition.
The Derry Rail Trail Alliance has had a strong social media presence and keeps information flowing on the happenings on the trail design and Exit 4A progress.
“The easiest and safest solution to all of this is to simply put back the rail trail tunnel in the plans for Exit 4A,” an earlier social media post stated. “As indicated in the recent public input meeting with the DOT, state and national rail trail groups are not going to sit idly by and allow the ‘spaghetti alternative’ to ruin the state-long Granite State Rail Trail. It makes no sense to quibble over $700,000 on a $100 million project and to jeopardize delays of such a project by lawsuits.”
For Connors, the push will continue to keep the state aware of the opposition to the newest trail plan and what trail supporters hope may be changed when it comes to Exit 4A.
He also urged councilors to invite state officials to town to explain their reasons for changing the plan.
“And their reasons are evaporating and changing by the day,” Connors added.
Some coming out to the recent Council meeting spoke out about other communities having tunnels already in place that offer a safer, better way for those who use the trail.
Others spoke of riding specialized or adaptive bicycles that may not be able to navigate the curving design of the “spaghetti” style trail path.
That included Elizabeth Greenberg, telling councilors to please take a stand on bringing the tunnel plan back.
“Who cares more about the town than you?” Greenberg asked councilors.
Erich Whitney, an original supporter and leader of the Derry rail trail movement more than 15 years ago, told councilors Derry’s rail trail was “a vision” of many back then.
“I’m asking you very nicely, please push back and support this community,” Whitney said. “The state DOT plan is flawed in so many ways. Please do the right thing and get this tunnel built. It is the right solution.”
Council Chairman Joshua Bourdon said the Council continues to gather details and will work on what is best for Derry.
“Exit 4A is arguably the biggest project in our town’s history,” Bourdon said. “The fact that it didn’t start with us is irrelevant, but it appears it will end with us.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.