PLAISTOW — Frustrations are piling high as town officials work to address trash pickup complaints and resolve issues with Republic Services, contracted for town wide pickup.
Officials met with representatives from the company during this week's Board of Selectmen meeting and gave them three weeks to make progress.
Republic Services bought out some of JRM Hauling & Recycling's trash collection contracts this year. Since the switch, the town has received many complaints.
Ongoing issues include early trash collection before 7 a.m., trucks skipping streets and trash piling up on the sidewalk because it's not picked up at all.
“It's something new every single day,” said Town Manager Greg Colby during the board meeting.
Colby said he recently saw a truck on busy Elm Street cause traffic delays by trying to work both sides at once. Trash collectors were wheeling barrels from side to side and tossing trash bags across the street. Some landed in the road.
Special Projects Coordinator Dee Voss told the board, “communication has been horrific” with Republic Services.
She said it's hard to know when there's a problem with a Republic Service truck and what to tell upset residents because the town isn't informed of the issue until hours later.
“Frustration is piled high,” Voss said.
Colby told The Eagle-Tribune that three representatives from Republic Services were supposed to attend the recent board meeting, but only two showed up — both were late.
Those representatives were Republic Service's Division Manager Brian Skehan and Municipal Service Manager Dan Higgins.
Both men apologized for the shortcomings, citing equipment and labor issues.
Skehan said a new driver had to learn the routes in Plaistow after the previous driver was injured and out of work.
He also said efforts are ongoing to break bad habits, specifically how trash collectors execute jobs.
The company is also working on retrofitting their trucks to be able to pick up municipal containers.
“We are working on a few things to retrofit a few vehicles so that we can put extra trucks in the town of Plaistow,” Skehan said.
The representatives said they would dedicate one supervisor to work directly in Plaistow on a daily basis. That person will hold drivers accountable to finish work in a timely manner.
“We are 100% committed to serving the town of Plaistow, getting it done on time on the day it's supposed to be done and leaving the town safely,” said Skehan.
The Republic Services representatives said they will immediately start to work on the issues and communicate when a truck breakdown may impact service.
Both men will return before the board within three weeks to discuss changes.
