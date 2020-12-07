WINDHAM — Snow was expected Saturday afternoon, but Windham still lit up the holiday season with its annual tree lighting on the historic Town Common.
Those hoping to see the lights were encouraged to safely distance or stay safe in their cars due to the ongoing pandemic.
The historic Town Common has been the site of the annual holiday tree lighting for many years. This year, some safety guidelines had to be put in place to make sure everyone was within safe distances but still able to enjoy the night.
In addition to the tree lighting, Girl Scout Troop 10182 was expected to collect new hats, mittens, gloves and scarves as part of the troop's charitable drive to help others, including the Helping Hands organization, running through Jan. 2021.
Donation boxes will also be placed at various locations around town including at the town Recreation Department.
Windham will also welcome Santa Claus and friends for a special drive-by visit with families on Saturday, Dec. 12, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at A.J. Letizio Sales and Marketing, 55 Enterprise Drive. The event is also hosted by Windham Fire Department.