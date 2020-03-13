BRENTWOOD — The lawsuit between Hampstead residents and the water utility Hampstead Area Water Company, or HAWC, continued Friday with testimony from HAWC’s general manager and an environmental engineer.
The trial will continue at Rockingham Superior Court on April 1.
In September, 14 Hampstead residents sued HAWC for problems related to their private wells running dry.
According to the lawsuit, the homeowners and residents have been deprived of reasonably using "the groundwater beneath their homes for common everyday needs." In the complaint, the homeowners pointed to HAWC’s Kent Farm well as the reason their wells ran dry, later contaminating their water.
According to the lawsuit, the homeowners are seeking monetary damages and access to clean water.
Deanna Anthony, one of the plaintiffs, previously said the water from her private well became tainted in June 2018. She said the water was orange, stained appliances, smelled bad and discolored the teeth of family members. Later that summer, her well ran completely dry, and so did the wells of some of her neighbors, she said. Four wells on Anthony’s property have since gone dry, according to court documents.
Since then, a study conducted by the state Department of Environmental Services linked Anthony’s water problems to increased pumping at the Kent Farm well.
In its official written response, HAWC rejected the claim that its use of groundwater was unreasonable, and “(denied) that it has committed a nuisance against the Plaintiff’s properties.”
Since HAWC reduced the water it takes from the Kent Farm well, some water has returned to the Anthonys' well, however it has been unusable due to high levels of manganese and iron.
On Feb. 6, Hampstead residents, including Anthony, testified in court about the issues they believe HAWC caused. Manu Sharma, an environmental engineer and president of an environmental consulting firm called Gradient, also testified on behalf of the neighbors.
After listening to that day’s testimony, Judge Daniel St. Hilaire issued a temporary order that HAWC could not pump more than 35 gallons of water per minute from the Kent Farm Well.
In court on Friday, Sharma recounted his testimony from Feb. 6 and said that HAWC pumped an excessive amount of water from the Kent Farm well, which subsequently caused the depletion of the aquifer. This led to the chemical reactions which contaminated neighbors' water, Sharma testified.
Elizabeth Hurley, a lawyer for HAWC, cross-examined Sharma Friday. During her questioning, Sharma said that because Hampstead residents have been plagued by a variety of water issues for years, they have developed conservative water consumption habits. Despite this, he said, HAWC’s reduced pumping rate might still be too much.
After Sharma testified, Charlie Lanza, general manager of HAWC, was questioned by lawyers for both sides. He testified that customers use more water during the summer, so the company continuing to pump at 35 gallons per minute is unsustainable going forward.
“Typically in New England, (water) usage increases around April and May,” Lanza said, “and it gets worse in the summer, and it tails off into fall, and in the winter it really tails off.”
Lanza said that if HAWC were to only pump 35 gallons per minute during the summer, it could “severely impact” the company’s ability to serve its customers.
Mark Rouvalis, the lawyer representing the Hampstead residents who sued HAWC, said they are "letting the process play out, and we are hoping we prevail."