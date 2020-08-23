BRENTWOOD — A group of local homeowners' civil suit against the Hampstead Area Water Company for interfering with their water supply continued last week with the testimony of an expert witness.
Jamie Emery, a hydrologist for the geotechnical engineering firm GZA, testified Thursday for HAWC, linking homeowners' dry wells to the private water company.
"The pumping of the RW4 (HAWC's Kent Farm Well) has caused an impact to the homeowners," Emery said. "That's without question. The wells did go dry. There is a direct impact that we see with the pumping of the RW4."
More than nine homeowners are suing HAWC because they had water issues. Among the homeowners are the Anthonys, a family whose well — the fourth and deepest on their property — ran dry for several months in 2018. After it rebounded, the water began to stain appliances, smelled bad and discolored the teeth of family members, according to the Anthonys.
According to the complaint, the homeowners have been deprived of reasonably using the groundwater beneath their home for common everyday needs. The families affected are seeking monetary damages and access to clean water.
In February, Judge Daniel St. Hilaire heard testimony about the water issues and issued a temporary order that HAWC could not pump more than 35 gallons of water per minute from the Kent Farm Well.
Previously, it was permitted to pump 70 gallons per minute by the state. Since February the water levels have rebounded at three wells monitored by the state belonging to HAWC, the Anthonys and another homeowner, according to information presented in court Thursday.
"At this point, there is 200 to 300 feet of available drawdown," Emery explained.
Emery proposed increasing the pumping incrementally while monitoring the water levels.
He suggested continuing to monitor the three wells to ensure adequate water levels for the homeowners "recognizing we may never get to 70 gallons per minute."
HAWC's General Manager Charlie Lanza testified that the Kent Farm Well was integral to the company's water production, especially in the summer when water use is increased and the weather is dryer. This summer southern New Hampshire is experiencing a moderate drought, according to the Department of Environmental Services.
On June 26 HAWC implemented a water ban that prohibits all outdoor watering until further notice.
The company would have likely imposed the water restrictions regardless of the Kent Farm Well restrictions because of the prolonged nature of the drought, Lanza said.
However, the company wants to increase its ability to pump from the well to provide for its over 6,000 customers, Lanza said.
"It's substantial for us to be able to have that to serve our customer base," Lanza said of the Kent Farm Well. "Like I've said, we do serve 6,600 people, fire hydrants, municipal buildings. There's a lot riding on us being able to provide to our customers."
The case has been continued to the afternoon of Sept. 3 where the plaintiffs' expert witness will testify.