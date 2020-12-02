A trio of local baton twirlers marched their way into a new Disney movie, taking part in a massive filming effort last winter for the new film "Godmothered."
The movie, set to be released on Disney+ Friday, joined local Red Star Twirlers Morgan Torre, Chloe Desjardins and Kiley Collins for a film shoot in Boston last February. The twirlers were accompanied by hundreds of actors, movie extras, holiday characters and parade-goers lining the streets for a scene in the new film.
The Boston scenes were filmed during a 12-hour shoot, combining the twirlers with majorettes representing the University of Massachusetts, all wearing red-sequined outfits that Disney requested for the filming.
The journey to movie making started when a call came from Boston Casting to Red Star founder and coach Gina Hutchinson asking for baton twirling talent to be featured in the movie.
Each twirling participant had to be at least 18 years old and accomplished with the baton.
Torre of Londonderry and a Miss Greater Derry has been a Red Star since the age of 4 and already has a past relationship with Disney, performing in parades over the years at the Magic Kingdom in Orlando as well as an appearance in the famed Rose Bowl Parade and many others.
"We shot the scene for what felt like a hundred times to get it perfect," she said. "Usually, we only have one chance to get it right."
Collins had just turned 18 when it was time for the shoot and was a senior at Windham High School. Desjardins of Salem was attending Bentley University when chosen for the movie parade.
All three twirlers said they were treated like stars.
That included having professional makeup sessions, lots of food, and warmth during the chilly parade scenes.
"And smiling into a Disney camera on the empty streets of Boston at 3 a.m. with fake snow falling was so cool," Desjardins said.
Although they didn't meet the movie's star, Isla Fisher, they said it was a great experience.
Hutchinson said she told her twirlers that this experience was another valuable thing to include on a resume.
"It is the experience that will stay with you forever," Hutchinson said she told her twirlers. "All our hard work in twirling paid off in being included in this movie."
This wasn't the first time Red Star Twirlers were featured in movies. In 2013, Ashley Andrew of Salem and Alyssa McLaughlin of Derry were cast as twirlers in the film "The Wolf of Wall Street" starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jonah Hill. Former Red Star Jill Gorrie Rovatsos twirled in "State Fair" in the 1990s with actor John Davidson.
Red Stars have also been featured during their decades-long history with appearances in major parades including the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and St. Patrick's Day events in Dublin, Ireland.