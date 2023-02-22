HAMPSTEAD — A fire originating from a truck in the driveway of a home at 5 Chamberlain Ave. caused serious damage to the residence on Feb. 22.
Both residents were able to get out of the house without injury, according to authorities.
Hampstead Fire Rescue and Emergency Management Deputy Chief Will Warnock said crews were called at 7 a.m. The homeowners were the ones to report that the truck was on fire.
Plaistow and Danville first responders were also dispatched to the scene.
Multiple 911 calls from neighbors came in as crews headed to the house, Warnock said.
The fire quickly spread up the side of the home, reaching up to the attic.
Mutual aid was provided by Salem, Plaistow, Atkinson, Londonderry, Sandown and Danville. The fire was under control in 20 minutes, Warnock said.
Ten percent of the house sustained direct fire damage, with serious damage to the roof and attic, the deputy chief said.
There was also smoke and water damage inside, but Warnock believes the house is salvageable.
The Derry Fire Department also handled a fire alarm activation in Hampstead while the other companies extinguished the fire.
Warnock said the call came during a shift change, while there were four additional firefighters available from Hampstead Fire Rescue and Emergency Management.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.