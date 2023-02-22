North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low near 30F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low near 30F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected.