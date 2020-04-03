WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald Trump has declared New Hampshire a disaster area due to the continuing public health crisis.
This declaration will expedite the flow of federal money to help the state deal with the coronavirus pandemic. The federal aid will supplement state and local recovery efforts in the areas that have been affected by COVID-19 beginning Jan. 20 and continuing until the crisis ends.
Federal financial assistance is available to state and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations for emergency protective measures, according to an announcement issued by the White House on Friday.
Trump declared Massachusetts a disaster area last week.