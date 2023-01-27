SALEM, N.H. -- Former President Donald Trump delivered an almost hour-long speech at the annual meeting of the New Hampshire Republican party on Saturday, touching on the U.S./Mexico Border, the pullout from Afghanistan and the war in Ukraine, in what one attendee called a "typical" Trump speech.
"Every day is April Fool's Day," said Trump, in a critique of the Biden presidency.
He also used the speech to attack the FBI and certain Republicans he called RINOs, or Republicans In Name Only.
Trump also reaffirmed a commitment to keeping New Hampshire the first in the nation for elections.
"I like it here," Trump said. "Live free or die."
"We are going to turn N.H. red," he added.
Trump ended the speech promising to return to the Granite State "many times."
"One year from now we will win the New Hampshire primary and then with the help of the good people of this state, I love the people, we are going to take back our country and we will take back the White House and we are going to straighten out the United States," he said.
He talked about schools, calling for eliminating federal funding for schools that teach critical race theory. He also called for the direct election of principals by parents.
Trump also used the speech to announce that the now former chairman of the New Hampshire GOP, Stephen Stepanek, will be taking on the role of the senior advisor for his 2024 New Hampshire campaign.
Chris Ager, a Republican National Committee member, was elected chairman.
The meeting took place at Salem High School and drew a crowd of Trump supporters.
Laurie Jasper, native of Andover and now a Hudson, N.H., resident, said the speech was "good." She added that his repetition of the New Hampshire state motto "Live Free or Die" at the end of the speech drew a lot of applause.
Former New Hampshire state Representative John O’Conner of Derry praised Trump's support of the military in his speech and said it gave an overview of Trump's accomplishments.
He also said he was surprised to have the president speaking at the event.
Tom Eaton, former New Hampshire senate president, said the speech was "typical Trump" and that Trump was "always energized."
"New Hampshire is pretty good to him," Eaton said. "Shows that it is important to him."
Trump officially launched his 2024 campaign for president in November of 2022.
