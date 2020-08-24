Trump plans rally in Manchester Friday

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The Trump campaign announced Sunday that the president will host a rally in the Granite State Friday, the day after the Republican National Convention ends.
The rally starts at 6 p.m. at the PeriCohas Hangar at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport, according to the campaign. Doors open at 3 p.m.
Masks will be required at the event because of Gov. Chris Sununu's recent order that masks be worn at all events with more than 100 people.
This is President Donald Trump's second attempt at coming to the Granite State to campaign since the coronavirus pandemic broke out in March. He was set to come to Portsmouth in June, but canceled the event because of the weather, his campaign initially said.
In a later interview with the HBO news show, Axios, Trump said that his campaign canceled the event due to the pandemic and having a large crowd.
Trump is expected to speak at the Republican National Convention every night this week, according to his campaign.
Plans for the convention have changed multiple times because of the pandemic.
Originally it was supposed to be held in Charlotte, North Carolina, where delegates will still be casting their votes. After the Charlotte kickoff, most of the GOP convention will take place in Washington, D.C., at and around the White House, as well as by video.
Trump's June visit was planned after he has made two endorsements in congressional races — Bryant "Corky" Messner for senate and Matt Mowers for the first congressional district. Trump has not endorsed anyone in the second congressional district race.
Fred Doucette of Salem, a co-chair of Trump's campaign in New Hampshire, said that this rally is a start to "unite the ticket and defeat the left and the socialists."
Messner will face Gerald Beloin, Don Buldoc and Andy Martin in the Sept. 8 Republican primary for the opportunity to go head to head with current U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen in the general election.
Mowers, who previously worked for Trump as a senior advisor for the State Department, faces Michael Callis, Jeff Denaro, Matt Mayberry and Kevin Rondeau in the Republican primary before challenging U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas in November.
Along with reinforcing his endorsements, Trump "is not only delivering his message that we are on the road to recovery, but that he has led us well through this COVID situation and we are going to be better than ever," Doucette said.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.