Trump sets visit to NH

MANCHESTER, N.H. — President Donald Trump's campaign announced a New Hampshire rally just before the first in the nation primary.
Trump will host the rally at Southern New Hampshire University Arena at 7 p.m. on February 10.
This is the second rally the Trump campaign will host in the Granite State so far this election cycle. The president drew thousands to a rally at the arena in August.
His supporters lined up starting early in the morning, and there was an overflow crowd standing outside as Trump spoke.
Seats at the rally are first come first serve, and people can reserve up to two tickets online at donaldjtrump.com/events/manchester-nh-02-10-2020. SNHU arena is located at 555 Elm St., Manchester.