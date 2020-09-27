SALEM, N.H. — A U.S. Marine veteran, a mom and others looking to spread the "Keep America Great" message shopped for campaign gear at the new Trump Superstore at 301 Main St. early Friday afternoon.
The week-old business — located in the former Mike’s Red Barn — is a one-stop-shop for items supporting President Donald Trump as he seeks a second term in the White House.
According to the store’s website, the only other of its kind is in Stratham, just over 30 miles north.
Owner Lee Cook, who describes himself as “a pretty big Trump supporter,” opened the temporary shop after noticing a high demand for campaign merchandise.
"People were looking for this stuff," he said. "We wanted to give them a place to buy it."
His independent business will remain open at least until the Nov. 3 election, he said, with donations being made to Trump's re-election efforts during that time.
A worker at the store Friday, Ralph Terrazano, said “when Trump wins we’ll stay open a little longer.”
According to him, business has been steady, with folks stopping by to check out Trump-branded hats, bumper stickers, T-shirts, sweatshirts, masks, flags and more, alongside similar merchandise showing support for police.
Bobble heads of the president and whiskey glasses etched with his name were expected to arrive later that afternoon, Terrazano said.
He has watched the majority of people walk through the door with a smile. But “about 5%,” he estimates, have been “negative.”
“There have been a few who come in and aren’t happy that we’re here,” Terrazano said. “But they’re few and far between. I try not to engage with them. I just sit here (near the entrance) in case anyone who comes in tries to pull anything (like destroying merchandise or making threats).”
Others, who have steered clear of the place, include Democratic state Rep. candidate Sara Dillingham.
She describes the store, in a word, “threatening.”
For Dillingham, it’s “a beacon of the hatred perpetuated by the Trump administration."
“In talking with constituents, they’ve felt strongly enough about the store to talk to me about it,” she said. “This election year is more polarized than ever, with a whole population of people — minorities — feeling unsafe with Trump as president.”
Dillingham is a member of the New Hampshire Democratic Committee and said the organization has been given permission by the property owner across Main Street to campaign for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in the near future.
“That I plan to do,” she said. “But I definitely won’t be going into the store.”