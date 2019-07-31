MANCHESTER — President Donald Trump is returning to the Granite State for the first time since 2016 in his bid to win a second term.
Trump is hosting a rally on Aug. 15 at 7 p.m. at SNHU Arena in Manchester. Tickets to the event are available on his campaign website, donaldjtrump.com.
Scobie Pond paddle set in Londonderry
LONDONDERRY — The Londonderry Conservation Commission hosts a free event to highlight Scobie Pond, the largest body of water in town.
The third annual Scobie Pond Day is Saturday, Aug. 3, 10 a.m. to noon and is held at the public boat access area on Brewster Road. Kayaks will be available for use that day, or people can bring their own.
Upper Room hosts ice cream social in Derry
DERRY — The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road in Derry, hosts its annual ice cream social and open house on Aug. 14, 3 to 6 p.m. All are invited to stop by for some frosty treats, enjoy a bounce house, face painting, music and outdoor games. This is the 16th year for the ice cream social.
The event is free. Moo’s will donate ice cream and face painting is supported by Well Sense. The bounce house is donated by Funbounce. There will also be a popcorn truck, and musical entertainment. This year’s event is also an open house so community members can learn more about the Upper Room’s programs and services. The event is held rain or shine.
“We are so grateful for the ongoing support of this event from our longtime sponsors and donors and always look forward to the joyful smiles, and feeling of community we have by sharing this day,” said Upper Room Executive Director Brenda Guggisberg. “Sometimes we just want to open our doors with no syllabus and just take a day to be happy and play, to connect with one another and to celebrate children and families in a fun, spirited, old-fashioned summer kind of way.”
The event is open to the public. For information visit urteachers.org.
Good Neighbor Fund holds golf tournament
PELHAM – The 26th annual Pelham Good Neighbor Fund Golf Tournament will be held on Monday, Aug. 12, at the Campbell’s Scottish Highlands Golf Course in Salem for the benefit of the Pelham Good Neighbor Fund which is celebrating its 50th year.
If you would like to participate, the entry fee is $125 per golfer, which includes pre-game coffee, doughnuts, green fees, golf cart, hot dogs, hamburgers and prizes. You can register to play or make a donation with your credit card by visiting our website at pelhamgoodneighborfund.org. If you prefer to register and pay by check, or have any questions regarding the golf tournament, please send us an email at pelhamgoodneighborfund@outlook.com.