LONDONDERRY — Citing "herd immunity," Marion Rodney said she wasn't concerned about catching the coronavirus as she sat on a neon green step stool while waiting in line to enter a rally Sunday for President Donald Trump at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport.
Rodney, 53, of North Brookfield, Massachusetts, was one of hundreds who attended the rally on the tarmac outside the Pro Star Aviation hangar.
Technically, Rodney said this was the second Trump rally she went to over the weekend — and one that was attended by many more people than the first.
"My girlfriend holds rallies for the president in West Brookfield every weekend," she said. "I ended up going yesterday and she told me there's a rally today and I was like, 'No way, I had to come.'"
As for why Rodney supports the president's reelection bid, "He's patriotic, he loves our country," she said.
Prior to Trump's arrival, Republican U.S. Senate candidate Corky Messner took to the podium as did New Hampshire GOP congressional candidates Matt Mowers (District 1) and Steve Negron (District 2), each of whom went on the offensive against their opponent.
"I would like to thank President Trump for nominating Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court," said Messner, who then took aim at his rival, Democratic incumbent Sen. Jeanne Shaheen.
"Now, guess what?" he said. "Jeanne Shaheen is going to vote 'no' on ACB (Amy Coney Barrett). Jeanne Shaheen thinks ACB is not a good role model for your daughters."
Following the speeches, the song "Candle in the Wind" by Elton John blared over the loudspeakers as Air Force One landed on a strip hundreds of feet from the rally.
The plane slowly made its way toward the crowd as the lyrics "Hollywood created a superstar/And pain was the price you paid/Even when you died/Oh the press still hounded you," boomed over the noise at the airport.
The president arrived about 12:47 p.m.
After Trump exited the plane, he hit the stage and took some digs at Democratic opponent and former Vice President Joe Biden before turning the crowd on the media, which were stationed on two cordoned-off bleachers behind the crowd.
"For the last half century, 'Sleepy' Joe Biden has been outsourcing your jobs, opening your borders, and sacrificing American blood and treasure in the endless, horrible, foreign wars: Afghanistan, 19 years," Trump said.
Through cheers of "Drain the swamp" and "Four more years," Trump touted his economic successes as president to the sea of red "Make America Great Again" hats crowded before the podium, with many people not wearing masks.
"We cut taxes $2,200 a year, that's for the typical American family," Trump said. "We doubled the child tax credit $1,000 a child and we increased median household income to the highest level ever recorded."
The Trump campaign is hoping to reel in New Hampshire in the Nov. 3 election, a battleground state that Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton won by a slim margin in 2016.
Trump is trailing Biden in New Hampshire polls by at least 10 percentage points. During the rally, Trump accused the Democratic Party of attempting to foil the election by sending fake ballots across the country.
"I want to have a real election, I don't want to have millions of votes sent to millions of people," Trump said. "There are millions of unsolicited ballots being sent all over and it's no good."
Then, after his 1½-hour speech, Trump boarded Air Force One, which departed to "Candle in the Wind."