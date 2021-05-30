SALEM, N.H. — Celebrity chef Mary Ann Esposito faced Tuscan Brands founder Joe Faro in a meatball-making competition Saturday during the grand opening of Tuscan Village's Phase 2.
Esposito's recipe, which triggered a few quizzical stares, included ground pork sausage and veal along with pine nuts, golden raisins, fresh garlic, sautéed onions and Parmesan cheese from Italy.
Faro's recipe included ground pork, beef and veal, caramelized onions, roasted garlic and "lots" of Parmesan cheese — so much so that he asked his assistant to bring him a second bowl.
As they sautéed their meatballs in olive oil, Faro remarked, "It smells like Sunday morning."
The cook-off was a highlight of a weekend packed with activities to celebrate new stores and activities in the 3.8 million-square-foot mixed-use destination. Festivities began in the morning with a ribbon cutting, immediately followed by a 500-person race to raise money for the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Salem.
At the meatball cook-off, Esposito — the host of America's longest-running cooking show, "Ciao Italia" — surprised guests with some fun facts about the favorite Italian dish.
She told the crowd of onlookers and tasting judges that in Italy, pasta and meatballs are not a thing.
"Pasta is a first course and meatballs are a second course, unless it's a casserole," she said. "If you asked for that (pasta and meatballs), you'd probably get a lot of stares."
And as far as the shape of meatballs, Esposito said meatballs are not round in Sicily, but more of a moderately flattened disk shape.
The judges included interior designer Taniya Nayak of "Restaurant Impossible," former Phantom Gourmet CEO Dave Andelman, and members of Faro's family, including his parents.
The judges deadlocked in a tie and praised both chefs for their delicious but different meatballs.
Hundreds of people from throughout the region came to see what Tuscan Village was all about, including R.J. Lawson and his wife, Esther Lawson, of Pelham.
"The fact that we have this in Southern New Hampshire and not have to go to Somerville or Arlington ... this area just got better because of this addition," R.J. said. "I enjoyed watching this grow from what it used to be, the grandeur of Rockingham (Park), and now to this rebirth."
Aaron Froud of Methuen and his wife, Jennifer Martin, enjoyed drinks and outdoor seating in front of one of several propane firepits.
"This reminds me of Assembly Row in Somerville, only this is more open and I like what I see so far," Martin said.
The pride of the village is surely Tuscan Market, which carries a variety of Italian desserts and gelato, fresh and prepared foods, baked breads and pizza cooked in Italian-sourced ovens, wines, imported cheeses, condiments, fresh pasta, and products from Italy such as canned San Marzano tomatoes.
The market is designed to look like it has been there for decades and brings a bit of Italy to Salem.
The activities Saturday included attractions such as the L.L. Bean Bootmobile, gondola rides, caricature sketches, a roaming magician, stilt walkers, wine sampling, a Smuttynose beer garden and food carts. The day was capped off with evening fireworks.
Faro said he was excited about the day's events and eager to see his dream become a reality.
The events Sunday included much of the same, plus cooking classes and a farmers market.
In 2016, Tuscan Brands acquired the 170-acre property formally known as Rockingham Park racetrack with the vision of transforming it into a place where people could live, work and play.
Visit tuscanvillagesalem.com for more information.
TUSCAN VILLAGE OPENING CONTINUES MONDAY
Morning until early afternoon: Live music, lawn games, the L.L. Bean Bootmobile and more.
9 a.m.: Tuscan sweat series: Free outdoor class with Drive Custom Fit.
9:30 a.m.: Complimentary jazz and java with Tuscan Market at Lake Park.
Noon: La Scuola Culinaria cooking class, and Aperol Spritz cart by Container Bar.