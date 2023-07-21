SALEM, N.H. — Tuscan Village representatives will propose changing the use of two buildings and adding 600 more residential units to the expansive site during a public hearing before the Planning Board on July 25.
The proposal is part of an update to its Master Development Site Plan.
Tuscan Village’s last major changes to its Master Plan was approved in February 2021.
This update would result in a total of 1,785 residential units for the entire 170-acre site, Planning Director Jacob LaFontaine said in an email.
LaFontaine said major updates include adding more levels to two different buildings.
One building will change its square footage from 88,000 to 464,564 square feet when four more levels are added to it.
Building 1300 — as it’s referred to — currently stands at two-stories and is a mixed retail and office space building. The proposal looks to make it a six-story building with 300 residential units, retail space, along with a new five-story garage.
The second building, labeled as Building 4000, will change from a five-story mixed use building to an eight-story complex for residential, entertainment and retail purposes.
That building would increase to 471,835 square feet. A garage associated with the building would be built up two more stories to increase parking availability.
Three hundred residential units are planned for Building 4000.
Talks about the project have been ongoing.
Mark Gross of Tuscan Village Development bought the proposal before the Planning Board on Jan. 24.
At that meeting, the public and board weighed in on the development plans.
Some residents were concerned about the impact these additional residential units would have on Salem School District. Another resident was concerned about polling locations when it came time to vote.
The biggest issue surrounded the Fire Department and if this development would put a strain on its staff.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.