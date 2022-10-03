SALEM, N.H. — Mass General Brigham Integrated Care at Tuscan Village is now open, offering primary care, behavioral health services, imaging and eventually more.
A spokesperson for the hospital said ambulatory surgery — to happen in four operating rooms on the top floor— won’t happen until after the new year, but all other services are available. The building’s completion was celebrated with a recent ribbon cutting attended by hospital, state and local leaders.
Construction of the 62,000-square-foot structure — spanning three floors — began in September 2020. At full capacity, it will accommodate up to 250 employees.
Spaces exist for group visits and wellness classes, and each exam room is outfitted for virtual care.
An outdoor, landscaped terrace is intended as an accessible space for staff, patients and the public.
The facility’s imaging department offers CT, MRI, mammography, ultrasound and X-ray services. A licensed public blood draw station on the first floor takes patients on a first-come, first-served basis.
The second floor — 31 exam rooms — houses specialty care clinics, including physical therapy, noninvasive cardiac testing, a full audiology lab, and exam rooms for ophthalmology and optometry services.
Visit massgeneralbrigham.org for a complete list of offerings.
