SALEM, N.H. — Tuscan Village has a new brewery partnership in time for summer.
The Sam Adams Beer Garden has taken over an open, outdoor space previously occupied by a New Hampshire-based brewery. That business was open only last summer, despite an anticipated lasting presence.
The area abuts Tuscan Market and L.L. Bean.
Guests will have their choice of food and drink from four bar areas, a pizza oven and food truck. Neapolitan pies, burgers, tacos, beer, seasonal cocktails and more are on the menus.
Yard games including cornhole, giant Jenga, Connect Four and a ring toss are also on hand.
Promotions and giveaways — think Red Sox tickets — are planned through the season.
Extended summer hours have begun; Wednesday and Thursday from 3 to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday noon to 11 p.m. and Sunday noon to 10 p.m.
Full menus are online at tuscanvillagesalem.com/beergarden.
