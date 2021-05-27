Tuscan Village to celebrate grand opening over 3 days 

SALEM, N.H. — Huge progress and business openings at Tuscan Village will be celebrated throughout the Memorial Day long weekend.
The celebration is scheduled to begin Saturday, with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. featuring developer Joe Faro and New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu.
Guests will be able to take gondola rides in Lake Park, listen to live music, hop on a volleyball court, and sample food from several village establishments.
A “Run the Tuscan Village” 5K will begin at 10 a.m., and the day’s celebration will end with a fireworks display at 9 p.m.
Sunday will kick off with a free workout led by Drive Custom Fitness and a farmer’s market at Lake Park. Outdoor grilling, an aperol spritz cart, and Toscana wine tent will open at noon.
The festivities will continue into Monday, with another complementary, outdoor Drive Custom Fitness class at 9 a.m., “Jazz and Java with Tuscan Market” at Lake Park, and a cooking class at noon.
A full schedule of events can be found online at tuscanvillagesalem.com.